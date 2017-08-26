Chiefs running back suffers knee injury

Chiefs running back Spencer Ware is being further evaluated today following a knee injury in Friday’s preseason loss to Seattle. Ware went down on the first drive of the game, and he’s been diagnosed with a sprained knee. Ware is scheduled to get an MRI Saturday. The 25-year-old started 14 games for Kansas City last season, finishing with 921 rushing yards, 447 receiving yards, and five total touchdowns.

Media reports say Ware suffered a PCL injury, while the ACL appears to be fine. The timetable could be as little as two weeks and as many as eight.

The Chiefs lost to the Seattle Seahawks and looked out of sync. Alex Smith was just 7 of 17 for just 44 yards. He was off-target and there were at least five dropped passes. Patrick Mahomes was 8 of 15 for for 70 yards. Chiefs DE Justin Houston was expected to make his debut but was scratched due to illness. Safety Eric Berry and outside linebacker Tamba Hali were also among the veterans that rested.

The Chiefs gave up 390 total yards.