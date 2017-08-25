Group claims #STLCards only trying to profit off “Rally Cat.” Won’t be heading back to Busch Stadium

“Rally Cat” won’t be returning to the Cardinals. The St. Louis Feral Cat Outreach says the team only wants to exploit the cat for commercial purposes. The feline became an sensation when it ran onto the field during a game against the Royals August 9th. Yadier Molina hit the next pitch for an eventual game-winning grand slam.

The club said the cat would return following a quarantine period, but the group claimed that was false and the Cardinals were using “bullying tactics.” On Thursday, the attorney representing the nonprofit — and the cat — said there would be no agreement.

Attorney Al Watkins released a statement: “They take very seriously that the best interest of the cat is being prioritized and it became clear that the Cardinals were more interested in exploiting the cat for commercial interests.”