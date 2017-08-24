Mizzou lands four on All-SEC preseason list selected by coaches

Mizzou Football had four players selected to the Preseason All-SEC Teams as voted on by the league’s coaches and announced Wednesday (Aug. 23) by the Southeastern Conference. RS junior OL Paul Adams (Franklin, Tenn.) and RS senior WR J’Mon Moore (Missouri City, Texas) earned second-team honors while junior DT Terry Beckner, Jr. (East St. Louis, Ill.) and senior DE Marcell Frazier (Portland, Ore.) landed on the third team.
Adams, a standout starter at right tackle in all 12 games last year, anchored an offensive line that was one of the nation’s top turnaround stories a year ago. The group finished first nationally in tackles for loss allowed (2.92), the lowest in the nation for any team since at least 2005, a remarkable note considering Mizzou ranked 15th nationally in plays. The offensive line also led the SEC in sacks allowed (16th nationally) and paved the way for a Mizzou offense that led the SEC and ranked 15th nationally (500.5 yards per game and 205.1 on the ground).
Moore became just the eighth Mizzou player with more than 1,000 receiving yards in a single season after racking up a career-best 1,012 yards on 62 catches. The 1,012 yards rank seventh in a single season in program history and led the SEC in 2016. Moore hauled in eight touchdown receptions and posted 84.3 receiving yards per game, which ranked second in the SEC a season ago. If Moore surpasses 1,000 receiving yards during his final campaign, he would be only the second Tiger ever to have a pair of 1,000-yard seasons, joining Mizzou legend Jeremy Maclin.
Beckner, the former No. 1 overall recruit out of high school by ESPN, has been slowed by injuries in his first two years as a Tiger, seeing both years cut short by knee injuries. Back and fully healthy heading into the season, Beckner boasts 51 career tackles with 10.0 tackles for loss and three sacks. He was a First Team Freshman All-American, a Freshman All-SEC choice and the team’s Interior Lineman of the Year in 2015.
Frazier closed 2016 in strong fashion, and looks to be next in the long line of game-changing rush ends for the #DLineZou tradition. Frazier was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week on Nov. 28 after sparking Mizzou’s defense in a 28-24 comeback win over Arkansas (Nov. 25), as he ended that game with three quarterback sacks (35 yards) and a quarterback pressure, as part of his four-tackle day. For the season, Frazier totaled 33 tackles in 12 games (five starts) and was second on the team with his 8.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 quarterback sacks. He also led the Tiger defense in 2016 with two fumble recoveries. Frazier had 7.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks over his final three games of 2016.
