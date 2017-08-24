Missourinet

Hosmer hits first walk-off homer against former teammate as Royals top the Rox (VIDEO)

Eric Hosmer hit a three-run homer off former teammate and good friend Greg Holland with two outs in the ninth inning to give the Royals a 6-4 win over the Rockies at Kauffman Stadium.  Hosmer finished 3-for-4 with four RBI for KC, which won its third straight game.  Whit Merrifield went 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in the win.  Brandon Maurer got credit for the win.  Holland blew his fourth save and fell to 2-and-5 with the loss.  Nolan Arenado hit his 29th home run and Charlie Blackmon his 30th for Colorado, which dropped its fourth in-a-row.

Hosmer says it was great to finally hit his first career walk-off homer.

 

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak
Indians  69 56 .552 0  -2
Twins    65 61 .516 4.5 -1
Royals   64 61 .512 5  3
Tigers   54 71 .432 15 -2
White Sox 49 76 .392 20 1