Mizzou basketball’s non-conference schedule features a couple of tough matchups

Mizzou basketball has a couple of interesting challenges on their non-conference 2017-18 schedule, but for the most part, there shouldn’t be many hurdles before opening SEC play. The Tigers open the season with a challenge, facing 24-win Iowa State at Mizzou Arena on November 10th. The Cyclones came back from down 15 against Purdue in the NCAA tournament to take the lead, only to lose out on a chance for a Sweet 16 appearance.

After a home game against Wagner, the Tigers will look to end a 35-game road losing streak, which won’t be easy against Utah, another tournament team that advanced to the second round last year.

Following the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando and a matchup with Central Florida, the Tigers have a soft run of four mid-majors before meeting up with Illinois in the Braggin’ Rights game in St. Louis.

Mizzou should be sitting at 11-2 or 10-3 following the Illini matchup.

Nov. 10 Iowa State

Nov. 13 Wagner 16-14

Nov. 16 at Utah 20-12

Nov. 20 Emporia State D-II

Nov. 23 vs. Long Beach State* 15-19

Nov. 24 vs. St. John’s or Oregon State* 14-19 or 5-27 (First two games of AdvoCare Invitational

Nov. 26 at AdvoCare Invitational*

Nov. 30 at Central Florida 24-12

Dec. 5 Miami (Ohio) 11-21

Dec. 9 Green Bay 18-14

Dec. 16 North Florida 15-19

Dec. 19 Stephen F. Austin 18-15

Dec. 23 vs. Illinois^ 20-15