Missouri dentist charged with defrauding Medicaid

A southwest Missouri dentist is charged with four felonies, accused of defrauding Medicaid.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley (R) and Lawrence County Prosecutor Don Trotter have charged Dr. Thomas Alms of Mount Vernon with three counts of Medicaid fraud and one count of obstructing a Medicaid fraud investigation.

The complaint alleges that Dr. Alms billed Medicaid for dental services that he didn’t provide, including office visits, pre-orthodontic visits and tooth restorations.

Hawley also says Dr. Alms provided false documentation to investigators, during the investigation.

Missourinet has reviewed the five-page probable cause statement, which outlines the allegations in-detail. The statement says that the Missouri Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit subpoenaed Dr. Alms’ patient records as part of its investigation. The statement alleges that Dr. Alms provided “false representations” in response to that subpoena, between March and September 2016.

“Criminal actions like these alleged against Dr. Alms will not be tolerated,” Hawley said in a statement. “My office is firm in its commitment to protect Missourians from fraudulent actions that cost taxpayer money.”

Dr. Alms will be arraigned Monday morning at 9 in Lawrence County Circuit Court in Mount Vernon, before Judge Scott Sifferman.