High school football rankings for week 2 of the 2017 season

CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blue Springs (15) 1-0, 150, 1
2. CBC, 1-0, 135, 2
3. Kirkwood, 1-0, 120, 4
4. Park Hill, 1-0, 95, 5
5. Eureka, 10-2, 88, 6
6. Hazelwood Central, 1-0, 70, 7
7. Lee’s Summit West, 1-0, 45, NR
8. Raymore-Peculiar, 1-0, 44, 8
9. Rock Bridge, 1-0, 29, NR
10. Rockhurst, 0-1, 21, 3
Dropped out: No. 9 Blue Springs South, No. 10 Francis Howell
Also receiving votes: Francis Howell (1-0), 14; Jefferson City (1-0) 9; Springfield Kickapoo (1-0), 5
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Vianney (15), 1-0, 150, 1
2. Fort Zumwalt North, 1-0, 132, 2
3. Staley, 1-0, 126, 3
4. Battle, 1-0, 104, 4
5. Liberty, 1-0, 86, 5
6. Glendale, 1-0, 61, 8
7. Fort Osage, 1-0, 53, 9
8. Chaminade, 0-1, 47, 6
9. Ozark, 1-0, 28, NR
10. Park Hill South, 1-0, 22, 10
Dropped out: No. 7 Carthage
Also receiving votes: Carthage (0-1), 11; William Chrisman (1-0) 4; Jackson (1-0), 4
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Webb City (14), 1-0, 149, 1
2. Hannibal, 1-0, 121, 6
3. Harrisonville, 1-0, 102, 7
4. Carl Junction, 0-1, 88, 4
5. MICDS (1), 1-0, 77, 8
6. Kearney, 0-1, 73, 5
7. Parkway Central, 1-0, 56, NR
8. Camdenton, 1-0, 48, 9
9. Raytown South, 1-0, 47, 10
10. Ladue, 0-1, 25, 2
Dropped out: No. 3 Parkway North
Also receiving votes: Parkway North (0-1), 23; Platte County (1-0), 9; Grain Valley (1-0), 7
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. McCluer South-Berkeley (10), 1-0, 141, 1
2. Maryville (4), 1-0, 137, 2
3. Blair Oaks, 1-0, 108, 4
4. Miller Career (1), 0-1, 106, 3
5. Center, 1-0, 100, 5
6. Park Hills Central, 1-0, 73, 7
7. Southern Boone, 1-0, 41, T10
8. Monett, 1-0, 31, 9
9. Mt. Vernon, 1-0, 25, NR
10. Osage, 1-0, 18;
Dropped out: No. 6 Owensville, No. 8 Reeds Spring, No. T10 Orchard Farm
Also receiving votes: Oak Grove (1-0), 10; Reeds Spring (1-0), 10; Owensville (0-1), 9; Springfield Catholic (1-0), 8; Eldon (1-0), 5; O’Fallon Christian (1-0), 2; Cassville (0-1), 1
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lamar (15), 1-0, 150, 1
2. Trinity, 0-0, 135, 2
3. Mountain Grove, 1-0, 114, 3
4. Lutheran North, 1-0, 104, 4
5. Ava, 1-0, 80, 5
6. Centralia, 1-0, 78, 6
7. South Callaway, 1-0, 55, 10
8. Cardinal Ritter, 1-0, 42, 9
9. Mtn. View-Liberty, 0-1, 26, 7
10. Brentwood, 1-0, 19, 10
Also receiving votes: Malden (1-0), 15; Lexington (1-0), 4; Macon (1-0), 3
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Hamilton-Penney (15), 1-0, 150, 1
2. Valle Catholic, 1-0, 127, T2
3. Monroe City, 1-0, 121, T2
4. Marceline, 1-0, 102, 4
5. Lincoln, 1-0, 82, 6
6. Hayti, 1-0, 63, NR
7. Westran, 1-0, 58, 7
8. Pierce City, 1-0, 51, 9
9. Thayer, 0-1, 20, 5
10. Lockwood, 1-0, 17, 10
Dropped out: No. 8 Cass-Midway
Also receiving votes: Wellington-Napoleon (1-0), 16; Plattsburg (1-0), 9; Cass-Midway (0-1), 7; South Shelby (1-0), 2