Duffy helps carry Royals to win over Rox…concern over reliever Herrera

Danny Duffy took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Royals held on in the ninth to beat the Colorado Rockies 3-2 at Kauffman Stadium. Duffy allowed just one hit, a two-run homer to Nolan Arenado with two outs in the sixth, to even his record at 8-and-8. Scott Alexander got the final out with the bases loaded in the ninth to notch his first big-league save.

The Royals are awaiting word on closer Kelvin Herrera. He left last night’s game against Colorado in the ninth with tightness in his forearm after loading the bases with two outs. Manager Ned Yost says they’re not sure what the hard-throwing right-hander’s status is just yet, but the injury is in a spot that generally doesn’t mean anything serious.

All-Star catcher Salvador Perez is back with the Royals. He was activated off the disabled list before last night’s game against the Rockies and went 2-for-3 with an RBI double in the fourth that gave KC a 3-0 lead. Perez had been sidelined with an intercostal strain. Catcher Cam Gallagher was sent back to Triple-A Omaha to make room.