Missouri Governor issues stay of execution in Williams case

Governor Eric Greitens (R) has issued a stay of execution for convicted killer Marcellus Williams, who was scheduled to be executed Tuesday evening in Bonne Terre.

Greitens notes DNA testing on the murder weapon, conducted in 2016, was inconclusive.

Greitens has appointed a Gubernatorial Board of Inquiry.

In his Tuesday announcement, Greitens writes “A sentence of death is the ultimate, permanent punishment. To carry out the death penalty, the people of Missouri must have confidence in the judgment of guilt. In light of new information, I am appointing a Board of Inquiry in this case.”

The Missouri NAACP has said that Williams could be innocent.

Williams was convicted of killing former “St. Louis Post-Dispatch” reporter Felicia “Lisha” Gayle in August 1998 in St. Louis County’s University City.

Prosecutors have said Williams was looking for a house to break into in 1998, when he broke into Gayle’s home.

The victim was stabbed 43 times.

The newspaper has reported that Lisha Gayle was a reporter there from 1981-1992, and that she left the newspaper to do volunteer social work with children and the poor.

Missouri’s last execution took place on January 31 in Bonne Terre, when convicted triple killer Mark Christeson was put to death by lethal injection.