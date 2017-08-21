Most Missouri state offices in Buchanan and Cole counties are closed Monday because of solar eclipse

Most state offices in two key Missouri counties will be closed Monday, because of the solar eclipse.

The Missouri Office of Administration (OA) says most state offices in Cole and Buchanan counties are closed Monday.

More than 14,000 state employees work in Cole County, making state government the largest employer in Jefferson City.

OA Commissioner Sarah Steelman is expecting anywhere from 40,000 to 50,000 visitors in Jefferson City for Monday’s eclipse, adding that many of them will be concentrated around the Capitol complex.

Buchanan County is in northwest Missouri. State offices are closed there Monday due to the proximity to eclipse events, although OA notes the number of state employees impacted is significantly fewer than Cole County.

The St. Joseph Visitors Bureau is expecting 50,000 to 500,000 visitors today. Many will be at Rosecrans Memorial Airport and along the riverfront.

The state offices that are closed Monday are considered non-essential.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety (DPS) notes the State Emergency Operations Center in Jefferson City has been activated to monitor conditions and respond to requests for assistance.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, MoDOT and corrections officers are working Monday across the state, including in Buchanan and Cole counties.

MoDOT reminds residents that their toll-free number is answered 24-7. You can call 1-888-275-6636 to speak to a customer service representative for the latest traffic information.