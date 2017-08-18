Missouri Lt. Governor Parson: There have been record crowds everyday at State Fair (AUDIO)

SEDALIA- Missouri’s Lieutenant Governor says there has been record attendance at this year’s State Fair.

About 350,000 people attended the 2016 Missouri State Fair.

Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson (R), whose former State Senatorial district included the Fairgrounds, tells Missourinet there were about 1,000 people at the Governor’s ham breakfast on Thursday.

“Last (Wednesday) night we had a small reception here that we had, there were over 300 people here, there’s been record crowds everyday,” Parson says. “So every event that we’ve had so far, the numbers have just been huge.”

Parson credits good weather, adding that people are excited about Missouri’s future.

The Bolivar Republican attended Thursday’s ham breakfast on the Fairgrounds, and spoke at a morning agriculture rally.

“It’s always great to be at the State Fair, it’s just a great time of the year to showcase Missouri’s agriculture,” says Parson. “You know, I still come here, me and my family still come here. It’s just part of who we are.”

The 65th Governor’s ham breakfast featured lawmakers, commodity group leaders and State Fair supporters.

Parson says the Missouri State Fairgrounds are now used 12 months a year.

“The State Fairgrounds is used internationally now, events throughout the United States that come here all the way from car rallies to bicycle rallies, way beyond agriculture, way beyond the animals,” Parson says.

Parson notes the Fairgrounds are open to the public, adding that the State Fair in Sedalia is one of the best in the nation.

Thursday was also Legislators and Judges Day.

Governor Eric Greitens (R) spoke at the breakfast and later addressed reporters, outside the Director’s tent.

Greitens tells Missourinet he’s not ruling out calling another special session this year.

“We’re obviously keeping every option on the table as we move forward and right now I’m really, really pleased with where we’re at. We’ve had two great results from our two special sessions thus far,” Greitens says.

Greitens called two special sessions this summer: one involving the Noranda/steel mill bill and the second was abortion-related legislation.

Friday is Missouri Electric Cooperatives Day at the State Fair, which ends Sunday.

