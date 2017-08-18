Fowler leads comeback as #STLCards top Pirates

Dexter Fowler nailed the go-ahead, two-run triple in the seventh inning as the Cardinals crushed the Pirates, 11-7, in Pittsburgh. With the Cardinals trailing 5-4 with one out in the seventh inning, Fowler tripled down the right field line off reliever Joaquin Benoit to give St. Louis a 6-5 lead. Yadier Molina followed with an RBI single to make it 7-5.

“I feel healthy,” Fowler said. “I was actually telling Chris Carpenter when I came back that this is actually the first time since we went into spring training that I feel like I’m healthy.”

Tommy Pham and Jedd Gyorko belted home runs, and Randall Grichuk added a two-run triple for the Cards. Sam Tuivailala earned the relief win and St. Louis ended a three-game slide.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright lasted just three innings for the second time in his past three starts allowing five runs on seven hits. Wainwright would likely be sent back to St. Louis on Friday to be evaluated. He came off the 10-day disabled list on Aug. 6 after recovering from back tightness.

The Cardinals face the Pirates again today in the second of a four-game series in Pittsburgh. Carlos Martinez is on the mound for St. Louis, while the Bucs sent out Trevor Williams.

— Central Division —

W L PCT GB Streak

Cubs 63 57 .525 0 -1

Brewers 63 59 .516 1 4

Cardinals 62 59 .512 1.5 1

Pirates 58 63 .479 5.5 -5

Reds 51 71 .418 13 1