Controversial Missouri Senator sticks to her guns, says she will not resign

By

State Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal, D-University City, says she is not stepping down for saying she hopes President Trump is assassinated. The Democrat made the social media comment and then deleted it. Chappelle-Nadal, who is African-American, says her comment is out of frustration with Trump “causing so much hate” and last weekend’s white nationalists rally in Virginia.

The Charlottesville rally protested the planned removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Trump has denounced the removal of monuments to Confederate figures as “sad” and “so foolish.”

The Secret Service is reportedly investigating her post. Chappelle-Nadal tells Fox Two television station in St. Louis that she should not have posted the comment.

“If there are legislators who are cheating on their wives and legislators smoking marijuana in their offices and they’re not asked to resign, I’m not going to resign for a mistake that I’ve owned up to,” she says.

Chappelle-Nadal tells St. Louis television station KMOV she doesn’t want anyone assassinated.

“He (Trump) should not be president. He should be impeached,” she says.

Several state and federal Missouri lawmakers in both major parties have called for her resignation.

Some constituents, Trump opponents, minorities and others are coming to her defense with some questioning why she must resign when some of her white counterparts have made similar comments about former President Barack Obama.

Chappelle-Nadal, who has been a fierce fighter for the people of Ferguson and those in her district dealing with nuclear weapons contamination, says on Twitter that she wishes there was the same level of concern about radioactive waste causing cancer.