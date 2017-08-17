Rosenthal lands on DL

The St. Louis Cardinals announced this afternoon that they have placed right-handed pitcher Trevor Rosenthal on the 10-day disabled list with right posterior elbow irritation. Right-handed pitcher Luke Weaver was recalled from Memphis (AAA) and will be eligible for tonight’s game in Pittsburgh.

Rosenthal, 27, had appeared in 50 games this season posting a 3-4 record with a 3.40 ERA and 76 strikeouts over 47.2 innings while converting 11 saves, including seven in as many appearances from July 28 through August 12. He was removed from Wednesday night’s game in Boston after facing two batters in the ninth inning allowing a home run and issuing a walk.

Weaver, 23, the Cardinals 1st round draft pick in 2014 out of Florida State University, will appear on the Cardinals Major League roster for the third time this season, also getting recalled on July 3 and July 27.

The rookie pitcher is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA in 14.1 innings at the Major League level this season making two starts and four total appearances. His last MLB appearance was a start at Milwaukee on August 3, earning the win while pitching 6.1 innings allowing two runs while striking out eight batters. Over two seasons in the Major Leagues, Weaver is 2-5 with a 5.10 ERA in 13 career appearances with 10 starts. He will turn 24 on Monday.

In 15 minor league starts at Memphis, Weaver was 10-2 with a 2.55 ERA, striking out 76 batters in 77.2 innings. His 10 wins led the Redbirds and ranks T-7th among all triple-A pitchers.