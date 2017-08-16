The Bill Pollock Show–I spotlight the city of St. Joseph, Missouri — Lots goin’ on @StJoMo (PODCAST)

I learned something new today–St. Joseph is the 5th largest city in Missouri…it’s also where the Pony Express started and Jesse James ended.

It’s the home of the Chiefs training camp, for now. That deal is coming to an end, but it sounds like Chiefs owner Clark Hunt wants to work something out to stay at Missouri Western. You’ll hear from Hunt.

It’s also going to be a major tourist attraction for the eclipse on Monday. The estimates are between 50,000 to 500,000…now I think that’s a little bonkers to think that many people will be there, but we’ll hear how the city plans to accommodate the overflow of tourists.