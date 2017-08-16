Kansas City listed as a possible site to host a World Cup soccer match

Kansas City is listed as one of 34 possible United States cities to host 2026 World Cup games should it be rewarded to North America. The United States, Canada and Mexico have placed a unified bid to host the World Cup. If Kansas City is awarded games, they would be played at 76,000-seat Arrowhead Stadium, home of the NFL Chiefs. The bids will be cut to 20 to 25 venues in the fall.

A total of 48 teams will participate in what will be the largest World Cup field ever. A total of 80 matches will be contested in the tournament and 60 games will be played in the U.S. with Canada and Mexico evenly splitting the remaining 20. Requirements for holding matches are a minimum capacity of 40,000 for group matches and at least 80,000 seats for the opening game and final.

United Bid Host Cities and Stadiums