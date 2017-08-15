Suspended Tiger Nate Howard arrested again

University football player Nate Howard, already suspended after being arrested in June for a controlled substance, was arrested again by the University of Missouri Police Department Monday night, for failing to appear for an out-of-county speeding ticket. The story was first reported by Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

His ticket arraignment in Montgomery Country was scheduled for last Thursday, but he didn’t appear or pay the fine.

The junior defensive lineman’s court date for his drug arrest is scheduled for August 24.

Mizzou head coach Barry Odom has been tight lipped on Howard’s status.