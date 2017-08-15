McCaskill wants U.S. to invest more in missile defense program

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, says she has faith in America’s missile defense system capabilities. During a town hall in eastern Missouri’s Farmington, McCaskill tells Missourinet affiliate KREI radio that the U.S. should invest more in the program that could shoot down North Korea’s missiles. Kim Jong Un has threatened to fire missiles, possibly nuclear ones, toward the U.S. territory of Guam.

“I know people say the rhetoric was not stopping the advancement of their weapons but we are tracking it and we have the technology to intercept,” says McCaskill.

Critics say investing in America’s missile defense program is expensive and it should not be one of the U.S.’s primary strategies when dealing with North Korea.

President Donald Trump, R, has threatening to unleash “fire and fury” on North Korea. McCaskill, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, says Trump has elevated North Korea’s unpredictability.

“I think unpredictability can be an advantage in real estate or maybe in business. Unpredictability, when it comes to keeping peace in the world, is probably not good,” says McCaskill.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has downplayed Trump’s comments by saying he does not believe there’s an imminent threat of conflict with North Korea. McCaskill says they are giving mixed messages.

“I think our allies are worried and that’s not a good thing for America,” says McCaskill. “Our allies need to see us as constant, reliable, consistent and speaking with one voice.”

McCaskill will hold about 20 more town halls this summer, including Friday’s meetings in Potosi and Cuba.