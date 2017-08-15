Gallagher’s grand slam helps Royals get past A’s and wins $25,000 for a fan (VIDEO)

Cam Gallagher’s grand slam in the sixth inning lifted the Royals to a 6-2 win over the Athletics at the Oakland Coliseum. It was Gallagher’s first-career homer as the two teams opened their three-game series on Monday. Jake Junis, just recalled from Triple-A Omaha improved to 5-and-2, allowing two runs on four hits in six innings.

The Royals have won three straight.

The Royals have also teamed up with a fast food restaurant with a sixth inning promotion. Anytime a grand slam is hit, one lucky fan wins money. That fan was Tim Brown from Shawnee, KS. Brown won $25,000.

In just his 9th official at-bat in the majors, Gallagher picked up his first home run, first RBI and it came on a four-bagger. Drew Butera told Gallagher in the dugout he won the fan money and at first, Gallagher didn’t believe him.

Jharel Cotton gave up all six runs on eight hits in six innings. He fell to 5-and-10. Ryon Healy and Khris Davis each had an RBI for the A’s, who have lost five-of-seven.

Royals All-Star catcher Salvador Perez took swings off a tee for the first time since straining his right intercostal muscle on August 4. Perez described his swings at 30-to-40 percent. He also caught a bullpen session and continues to throw.

The Royals and Athletics play the second of three games in Oakland tonight. Kansas City is 60-and-58, a half-game behind the Angels for the second Wild Card spot in the AL. Jason Hammel starts for the Royals opposite the A’s Chris Smith.