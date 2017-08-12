Quarterback play the focus as Chiefs drop preseason opener

The Kansas City Chiefs opened up the preseason with a 27-17 loss to San Francisco at Arrowhead Stadium Friday night.

Quarterback play was the focus of the night with incumbent starter Alex Smith and first round pick Patrick Mahomes.

Smith hit Tyreek Hill for a 32-yard gain on the first play of the game, and Spencer Ware capped a 75-yard march with a short TD run to give the Chiefs an early 7-0 lead. Smith ended his night 4-6 for 48 yards.

Rookie Mahomes, the first quarterback the Chiefs selected in the first round in thrity years, entered the game in the second quarter after Tyler Bray took snaps after Smith.

Mahomes tossed a 40 yard completion on his first throw but the play was called back because of a holding penaly. For the night, Mahomes was 7-of-9 for 49 yards as he duels with Bray for the No. 2 job.