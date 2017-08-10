Vigil held for western Missouri police officer gunned down during traffic stop

The body of Clinton Police Officer Gary Michael was returned to the western-Missouri town Wednesday.

The 37-year-old officer was allegedly gunned down late Sunday night by 39-year-old Ian McCarthy during a traffic stop.

A candle light vigil was held in Michael’s honor Wednesday night. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of the small town of 9,000 to pay respects in front of the Henry County Court House.

Officers from across the state escorted Michael’s body into the Vansant-Mills Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday from 6 pm to 9pm at the funeral home in Clinton. A second public viewing will be held at the Benson Convention Center in Clinton from 9:00am to 11:00am Saturday.

Michael’s funeral will be held on Saturday at 11:00 am at the convention center.

McCarthy’s been charged with First Degree Murder for the shooting.