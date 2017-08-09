STLBlues align their minor league affiliation with Tulsa

The St. Louis Blues announced a one-year affiliation with the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL for the 2017-18 season.

“We are proud to extend our footprint to Tulsa and partner with the Oilers for the 2017-18 season,” said Blues President and General Manager Doug Armstrong. “The Oilers are a strong organization from top to bottom and will provide a great opportunity for our young prospects to continue to develop their game.”

“It is truly an honor for us to affiliate with such a class organization like the St. Louis Blues,” said Oilers General Manager Taylor Hall. “Our fan base will be thrilled as we have many Blues fans here in Tulsa.”

The Tulsa Oilers begin their fourth ECHL season and tenth season of hockey at the BOK Center on Friday, October 13, when the club hosts the Kansas City Mavericks.