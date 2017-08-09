Mike Brown remembers son with smiles and jazz, not bullets and blood

Wednesday marked the three year anniversary of the shooting death of Michael Brown, Jr. in Ferguson.

About 100 supporters gathered for a remembrance ceremony outside of Canfield Green Apartments in Ferguson, the site where the 18-year-old died following a police confrontation. The event was highlighted with dance performances with a “Hands up, don’t shoot” theme and the reading of names of those killed in police shootings.

Demarco Davidson, the executive director for the Michael Brown Chosen For Change Foundation, said he believes there has been progress since 2014, but more needs to be done.

“The fight for justice for many of these families that deal with these type of tragedies are still being met with injustice. So that’s why we continue to do what we do. We continue to protest, to march to the scene, and come together as a community.” Davidson explained.

Brown’s father, Mike Brown, Sr. said the continued community support helps to ease his pain.

“Everybody’s name is Mike Brown, ya know this can happen to anyone, so for people to still remember and know the struggle and everything the family went through and what they believe in wasn’t justified and to still come out and support,” he said.

Brown also shared how he chooses to remember his son.

“I never want to see holes, bullets, and blood coming out of my son, so the last memories I ever have coming out of my head is smiles and jazz,” said Brown.

Following the ceremony, Brown was so overcome with emotion that he decided not to participate in the Michael Brown Justice Walk.

His son was shot to death by former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson. A grand jury chose not to indict Wilson.

By Missourinet contributor Jill Enders