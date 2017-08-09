Man suspected of killing western Missouri officer has been captured

A two day search has tracked down a man suspected of killing a western Missouri police officer on Sunday night. The State Highway Patrol says Ian McCarthy, 39, has been charged with first-degree murder for the shooting death of Clinton police officer Gary Michael.

Dozens of law enforcement officers have been searching in the Clinton area for McCarthy since he allegedly shot Michael during a traffic stop and crashed his vehicle shortly after. Early Tuesday evening, the suspect was spotted walking on a highway in Henry County. McCarthy was taken into custody without incident and transported to a hospital.

A number of vacant properties in Clinton were searched where it was thought McCarthy could have been hiding. There were no reports of stolen or missing vehicles that would’ve allowed McCarthy to flee the area. A SWAT operation on Tuesday afternoon at a Chilhowee residence turned up empty handed.

McCarthy has a lengthy criminal past. He has a felony warrant out for unlawful possession of a firearm in July of 2015 in Johnson County. He also has an active first degree assault warrant in New Hampshire.

McCarthy has been associated with 20 criminal violations there between 1997 and 2011. A 2001 felony first-degree assault charge resulted in a prison sentence after a jury convicted him of stabbing a child several times in the neck.

Michael, who had been on the force less than a year, is the first Clinton police officer killed in the line of duty. He served in the armed forces prior to joining the Clinton Police Department.