It’s official. Jontay Porter is a #Mizzou Tiger

It was one of the worst kept secrets in Columbia, but Jontay Porter, the younger brother of prized recruit Michael Porter Jr., made it official on Wednesday evening when he announced he would join the Tigers basketball program for the 2017 season.

Class of ’17 here I come 😎 pic.twitter.com/qKGARgEcBi — Jontay Porter (@JontayPorter) August 10, 2017

The 6’10” forward rounds out the freshman class with includes Blake Harris, CJ Roberts and Jeremiah Tilmon.

Mizzou will open up the season at home on Friday, November 10 against Iowa State.