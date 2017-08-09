Andy Reid will give every player a look in this first preseason game. No guarantees after Friday

It is standard operating procedure for an Andy Reid football team. You practice, you play. At least that is what happens every year in the first preseason game. Reid gives every player a look in live action as the evaluation process continues in training camp. After this Friday’s game against San Francisco, there is no guarantees on playing time.

“I take practices, meetings, this first game, it’s all put in the hopper,” said Reid.

The reason Reid plays everyone is not just because he’s a nice guy and wants everybody to have a turn. Reid wants to make sure they don’t let somebody slip away to another team. As Reid evaluates, he wants to be certain he’s not overlooking someone in camp who could be a contributor for the Chiefs.

“You want to make sure you’ve been as thorough as possible,” said Reid.

The plan for the quarterbacks is for each of them to play one quarter, but you’ll have to wait until the second half to see first round pick Patrick Mahomes. Alex Smith will start, with Tyler Bray as the number two QB getting the second quarter. Mahomes will start the second half and fourth quarter mop up duties will go to Joel Stave.

Execute. That’s what the coaches are looking for. There is no game planning against the 49ers. The coaches want to see the QBs execute in the huddle, call the plays, get up to the line of scrimmage, runs the plays. Reid wasn’t overly concerned with Mahomes three-interception practice from the other day. In fact, Reid encourages his quarterbacks to push the envelope…see just how much they can thread the needle. No better time to learn your limits then in practice.

The Chiefs have a new kicker in camp. They have signed former Penn State kicker Sam Ficken, who will play in Friday night’s preseason opener against the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium. Andy Reid said they’re taking precautions with regular kicker Cairo Santos who has missed the last few practices.