Missouri elections underway today with new voter ID requirements

Today is one of the first elections in the state since new voter ID requirements became law. The Missouri Legislature passed a bill last year that boosts requirements when voters go to the polls.

Missourians who do not have a photo ID can still vote. Those without one must instead sign a statement affirming their identity and address.

Special elections are underway today in the 50th House district and the 28th Senatorial district. Other issues are also on local ballots today.

Republican Sara Walsh and Democrat Michela Skelton are vying for the Columbia-area House seat to replace Republican Caleb Jones, who now works for Governor Eric Greitens. Democrat Al Skalicky of Bolivar and Republican Sandy Crawford of Buffalo are seeking the Senate seat vacated by Missouri Lt. Governor Mike Parson.