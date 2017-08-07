Royals split doubleheader with Seattle

Kansas City and Seattle split a doubleheader with the Mariners taking the opener 8-7 and the Royals grabbing the nitecap 9-1.

In the second game, Jake Junis tossed eight sharp innings of one run baseball for the win.

Whit Merrifield homered in both games for the Royals.

Junis, who was added to Kansas City’s roster as the extra 26th man for the twinbill, allowed one run. He retired his final 19 batters after giving up an RBI double to Danny Espinosa in the second inning.

Recently acquired Melky Cabrera hit a three-run homer during a four-run third inning. Eric Hosmer homered and drove in three runs for the Royals.