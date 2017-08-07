Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-7-2017

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 8-7-2017

By

Top Story:  A police officer was shot and killed late last night in western-Missouri’s Clinton.  37-year-old Gary Michael had been with the department for less than a year.  39-year-old Ian McCarthy is a person of interest in the incident.