Missouri man is charged with molesting children at a church; October jury trial has been set

An October trial date has been set for an eastern Missouri man accused of sexually assaulting two young children at a church they all attended.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged 51-year-old Ralph Gilcrease of Wright City with five felony counts of statutory sodomy and one felony count of child molestation.

The alleged incidents happened in 2007, 2012 and 2015.

Police in the St. Louis suburb of Moline Acres arrested Gilcrease, who will be in court Thursday morning for a motion hearing.

Thursday’s 10:30 court appearance is known as a “Frye hearing”, which essentially is a test to determine the admissibility of scientific evidence.

Gilcrease’s jury trial is scheduled for October 30 in Clayton. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Michael Jamison will preside.

If convicted of the current charges, Gilcrease would face a lengthy prison sentence. He would also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.