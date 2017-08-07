Michael Brown Foundation plans two Wednesday events in Ferguson

Organizers with the Michael Brown Foundation plan a moment of silence and a march in Ferguson on Wednesday, which is the third anniversary of Brown’s death.

The Michael Brown Foundation says a moment of silence will take place Wednesday morning at 11:30 at the memorial site in Canfield. A march to Forest Wood Park is set for Wednesday at 12:10 p.m.

A community healing event will take place Friday evening at 6 at the Urban League at 8960 Jennings Station Road.

The Brown case attracted nationwide attention in 2014, and there were protests and riots in Ferguson.

A St. Louis County grand jury declined to indict Officer Darren Wilson, and the Justice Department, under former Attorney General Eric Holder, also declined to prosecute.

The Justice Department said “evidence and credible witnesses” supported Wilson’s position that Brown attacked him.

Ferguson Police Department Commander Frank McCall says his agency will be appropriately staffed for this week’s anniversary.

Missourinet St. Louis contributor Jill Enders will be covering Wednesday’s events in Ferguson.