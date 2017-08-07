Clinton, Missouri police officer shot and killed late Sunday night

According to information from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Police Officer in was shot and killed last night in western-Missouri’s Clinton.

37 year old Gary Michael, who has been with the Clinton P.D. for less than a year, was shot and killed following a traffic stop late last night near the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The patrol says Officer Michael had stopped a vehicle while on patrol. They believe the suspect exited the vehicle and shot at Officer Michael.

They also say Officer Michael was able to return fire, but they do not know if the suspect was hit. The suspect then fled the scene and his whereabouts is unknown.

A Person of interest in the incident is Ian McCarthy of the Clinton area. Sergeant Bill Lowe of the Missouri Highway Patrol told KSHB the traffic stop was in regard to a registration violation.

Sgt. Lowe said there’s no dash cam or body cam video available of the incident.

David Lee of KDKD contributed to this report