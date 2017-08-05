Mizzou football to host Meet the Tigers night, location moved indoors

Due to anticipated inclement weather moving into the mid-Missouri area Saturday afternoon, Mizzou Athletics is moving the location of its 2017 ‘Meet the Tigers’ Fan Day, presented by MU Healthcare, to the Dan Devine Indoor Pavilion.

The scheduled 7 p.m. start time remains the same, and there is no admission fee. Guests attending the event should plan to park on the west or north side of Faurot Field/Memorial Stadium and use the pedestrian bridge to cross Providence Road. Fans can enter the Devine Pavilion on the field-level east side doors facing Providence near the roll-up door. ADA parking is available near Gate 2W at the stadium, and a courtesy shuttle will be available for guests with accessible needs to transport them from Gate 2W to the Devine Pavilion.

Children who are members of Mizzou’s Truman Kids Club can enter the event 30 minutes before doors open, at 6:30 p.m.

At Meet the Tigers, Mizzou’s fans will have the opportunity to go onto the field and meet Tiger players and coaches and get autographs. Players will be limited to signing one item per person, with free schedule posters available on the field for all. Guests bringing multiple items to the door will be asked to return additional items to their vehicle.

The planned showing of the Lego Batman Movie will not take place after the event. Mizzou Athletics will plan to set another date for viewing in the near future.

Head Coach Barry Odom’s Tigers are four practices into their 2017 fall camp, and are less than a month away from the season/home opener against Missouri State on Sept. 2nd at Faurot Field.