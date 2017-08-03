The Bill Pollock Show–The big problem with Yadier Molina and the #STLCards that nobody is talking about – I’m so ready for this solar eclipse thing to be over (PODCAST)

I know the Royals haven’t had much luck in Baltimore lately and maybe this is just a blip and not a sign of things to come for this offense, but after watching the bats go quiet I can’t help but wonder why Dayton didn’t get more pitching?

Now the media in St. Louis is saying Carson Kelly behind the plate is going to happen sooner than later. If that is the case, then I’ll explain who really put the Cardinals in a sticky situation with the future HOFer Yadier Molina.

I went into Walmart and see they are selling $1 sunglasses that are suitable for watching the solar eclipse. WHAAAAAT? There is no way you are getting me to put on cheap eye wear to burn my eyeballs out for three minutes…no thank you!