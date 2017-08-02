The Bill Pollock Show–#Mizzou has a different attitude from a year ago. Locals upset over @netflix hit show #Ozark (PODCAST)

The first day of anything brings optimism and a positive attitude, but as I compare one year ago to now at Mizzou football’s fall camp–the vibe is much different.

Barry Odom looks relaxed and under less stress. He came into a tough situation and overwhelmed as many are in their first year as a head coach. Now Odom looks in control, the players have a hop in their step and for the first time in a long in COMO, the focus is on football.

Locals at the Lake of the Ozark are upset with the way their area is being portrayed in the new hit series on Netflix called ‘Ozark.’ I tell y’all to stand down!