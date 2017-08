The red hot Kansas City offense was cooled off in Baltimore in a 2-1 series opening loss Monday night.

The Royals could only manage five hits off three Orioles pitchers. Eric Hosmer accounted for two of the hits and the lone RBI for KC.

Starter Danny Duffy allowed just one run on seven hits over seven innings of work. Joakim Soria took the loss in the ninth as Craig Gentry singled home the winning run with two outs.

The loss was just the second for Kansas City over its last 12 games.