Missouri Supreme Court issues opinion in complicated St. Louis Rams tax dispute

The Missouri Supreme Court has issued a decision, which could mean the St. Louis Rams will have to pay the state thousands of dollars.

The Supreme Court’s Tuesday decision found that the Administrative Hearing Commission erred when they determined that the Rams did not have to pay sales tax on the entertainment license tax (ELC) they collected from ticket purchasers from 2007 to 2013.

The case has been remanded, which means it’s being sent back.

The Missouri Attorney General’s office says that from 2010 to 2013, the Rams did not collect or remit sales tax on personal seat license (PSL) sales.

The Missouri Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the complicated tax dispute in March.

The state Department of Revenue argued before the high court that the Rams should pay the state $352,000. The Rams challenged that and requested a $410,000 refund.

The Missouri Supreme Court’s 6-0 ruling means the case is going back to the Administrative Hearing Commission.

The Rams sold tickets to NFL games played at the Edward Jones Dome, before the team moved to Los Angeles before the 2016 season.