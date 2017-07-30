Royals comeback to take series from Red Sox

Alex Gordon’s two-run triple highlighted a four-run eighth inning as the Royals rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. Alcides Escobar added a two-run single in the eighth and drove in three runs for the Royals. KC gets back to two games behind Cleveland, who lost 3-1 to the White Sox on Sunday.

Jason Hammel (5-8) allowed three runs on seven hits to end a six-start winless streak. His last victory also came against the Red Sox, at home on June 19. Kelvin Herrera got the final three outs for his 23rd save, getting Mookie Betts to fly out with the bases loaded.