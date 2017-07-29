Wacha, Gyorko lead Cardinals in shut out of Arizona

Michael Wacha tossed six innings without giving up a run to lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 1-0 victory over Arizona at Busch Stadium Friday night.

Jedd Gyorko drove in Tommy Pham for the only run of the game in the sixth inning.

A scary moment in the second inning when Arizona starting pitcher Robbie Ray was hit in the head by a line drive and had to be driven off the field in a cart. Ray was hit by a liner off the bat of rookie Luke Voit. The ball caromed in the air into foul territory where third baseman Daniel Descalso caught it for an out. Ray was on the mound for several minutes before sitting up and taken off the field. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation but later released.

Wacha allowed just three hits in picking up his eighth win.

Trevor Rosenthal entered the game with two on and nobody out in the eighth inning and was able to work out of that jam and finished the ninth for his first career two-inning save.