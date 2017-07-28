Weaver roughed up second time through D-backs lineup in #STLCards loss

For the first ten batters on Thursday evening, Cardinals starting pitcher Luke Weaver had Arizona guessing and flailing. Then in the fourth he lost control and lost the game as the Cardinals fell 4-0 to the Diamondbacks.

Weaver allowed just a ground ball single in the second to Paul Goldschmidt as he cruised using a deceiving changeup to compliment his fastball.

In the fourth he gave up a leadoff double to AJ Pollock and two straight walks before JD Martinez hit a grand slam down the right field line.

”They got the right hitter there in that moment and I just elevated it a little too high and he got a good swing on it,” Weaver said.

Only three Cardinals advanced into scoring position as Zack Godley struck out seven over seven and St. Louis finished with five hits.

Paul DeJong was the only Cardinal to reach base muiltiple times with two singles and a walk. DeJong extended his hitting streak to seven games and is hitting .379 (11 for 29) with four homers and seven RBIs during that span.

With a Cubs victory, the Cardinals slipped to 4.5 games out of first place.