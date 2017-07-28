Royals already reaching out to fans on possible postseason tickets

The Kansas City Royals their plans for ticket opportunity for potential 2017 postseason games to be held at Kauffman Stadium.

Fans who are not currently season ticket members are able to place a season ticket deposit for the 2018 season to receive an exclusive ticket opportunity for the potential 2017 Postseason. The ticket opportunity will include a potential Wild Card Game and each potential Postseason series – American League Division Series, American League Championship Series and World Series. Interested fans can get the Postseason Ticket Opportunity by placing a non-refundable $250 deposit (per seat) on either the Full (81-game) or Half (41-game) 2018 Season Ticket Packages. A deposit is required for each seat (maximum of four).

Current season ticket members will receive an email notification about the potential 2017 Postseason ticket opportunity on August 2nd. Current season ticket members do not need to place a new deposit to be eligible for the potential 2017 Postseason.