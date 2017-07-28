Missouri bridge is being renamed for veteran MoDOT employee killed in the line of duty

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens has signed legislation into law renaming a bridge in east-central Missouri’s Franklin County for a longtime MoDOT employee who was killed in the line of duty in 2016.

A bridge on Highway 100 in Franklin County is now known as the Lyndon Ebker Memorial Bridge.

State Rep. Justin Alferman, R-Hermann, sponsored the bill.

“Lyndon Ebker was a 30-year MoDOT employee who had retired and didn’t like retired life and was working part-time again for MoDOT and was flagging traffic in a work zone and unfortunately a motorist who was not paying attention struck and killed Lyndon,” Alferman says.

The 81-year-old driver, Norman Haimila, is charged in Franklin County Circuit Court with assault, which is a class C felony. Haimila’s next scheduled court appearance is set for August 7 in Union, before Judge Gael Wood.

The Missouri House approved the Alferman bill in March 154-1. State Rep. Andrew McDaniel, R-Deering, cast the lone no vote.

Alferman tells Missourinet signs will be placed on Highway 100 in the next month. The signs will be paid for with private donations.

“It is the least we can do as a state to honor a 30-year MoDOT worker who gave his life working for the state of Missouri,” says Alferman.

18 MoDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty in Missouri, since 2000. Ebker is one of them.

“Every time someone passes that (the Ebker signs on Highway 100 over Big Boeuf Creek), it will be a reminder to slow down in workzones in our state,” Alferman says.

MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna describes the Alferman bill as “a fitting tribute to a dedicated public servant.”

McKenna thanks Alferman and State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Sullivan, for sponsoring the bill, and he thanks Gov. Greitens for signing it.

Ebker’s family members attended this month’s bill-signing ceremony.