Southwest Airlines to begin daily service from St. Louis to Cancun in March

Southwest Airlines has announced expanded service to Cancun from St. Louis Lambert International Airport (STL).

Lambert spokesman Jeff Lea says the schedule, which begins in March, includes an expansion to daily service from single-day, Saturday service from St. Louis to Cancun.

That Saturday service begins in November, and Lea tells Missourinet Southwest has been selling tickets since May.

The daily service from Lambert to Cancun (CUN) starts in March.

Lambert officials say ticket sales are strong for Cancun, adding that St. Louis will become a great connection point for other Southwest markets.

Lea says the March 2018 Southwest schedule will bring a total of 114 daily departures to 43 destinations from St. Louis.

He also notes Southwest expanded in Terminal 2 in June, with the addition of three new gates.