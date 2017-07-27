Hosmer hits grand slam as #Royals make it 8 straight in blowout win

During this recent win streak the Royals have been crushing the ball out of the park and they did get Eric Hosmer’s first career grand slam in the process of their 16-2 win over the Tigers.

However they finished with 22 hits — 19 of which were singles, two doubles and the slam by Hosmer for their eighth straight win.

Benches cleared in the ninth inning when Bruce Rondon hit Mike Moustakas with a pitch. No punches were thrown, but Rondon was ejected, Moustakas was not.

Hosmer’s 118th career home run in the seventh inning was his first career grand slam.

Hosmer had five hits, the second time he’s accomplished that feat in his career. The other time was Sept. 20, 2011, against the Tigers.