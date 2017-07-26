Rookie’s whirlwind day starts in Memphis, ends at home for #STLCards

Cardinals rookie Hunter Bader found out Tuesday morning he was heading to the big leagues after the Cardinals placed Dexter Fowler on the 10-day disabled list with a strained left wrist.

The former Florida Gator from New York hopped in a car with his dad who happened to be visiting him in Memphis, home of the Cardinals Triple A affiliate.

After the four hour drive and 8 1/2 innings, Bader found himself racing for home. He scored the winning run in the bottom of the ninth for a 3-2 Cardinals win over the Rockies.

Bader doubled down the left-field line off lefty Jake McGee (0-1) in the ninth. Greg Garcia sacrificed as Bader took third, and Jedd Gyorko hit a shallow fly ball near the right-field line. Carlos Gonzalez one-hop throw went up the third-base line and Bader slid home safely

“Game’s on the line,” Bader said, “so kind of a do-or-die moment. You just put your head down and run in a straight line.”

Cardinals rookie Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer in the first.

Lance Lynn, who may be traded before, allowed one run and three hits over six innings.

Trevor Rosenthal (3-4) pitched two scoreless innings for the win.