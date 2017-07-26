Parson says Missouri will benefit from more agri-tourism

Missouri Republican Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson says there are many opportunities to bring agriculture and tourism together. He says the prospects are unlimited.

“Whether you do a corn maze, farmers markets, whether you have pumpkin patches, people are wanting to experience that real life on a farm. So, I think there’s some huge opportunities to bring people on the farm, let them live the day and life of a farmer and I think there’s some opportunities there. Other states are doing this and it’s going to be very successful.”

Parson, who is the only statewide elected official in Missouri that is a farmer, says agri-tourism is important to the state’s economy. Agriculture is Missouri’s number one industry, contributing $88 billion annually. Tourism is number two at $12 billion per year.

“They’re both successful programs. The more we can put them together and promote them is better for Missouri,” says Parson.

The lieutenant governor says Missouri must improve its infrastructure to support agriculture, tourism and agri-tourism.

Parson was the keynote speaker, kicking off the Missouri Farm Bureau AgriTourism Conference in Columbia on Sunday.

Contributed by Julie Harker of Brownfield Ag News