Eighth inning explosion sends Cardinals to victory

A nine run eighth inning lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 11-4 win over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field Friday.

The Cardinals trailed 3-2 heading into the eighth before sending 14 batters to the plate in its highest-scoring inning of the season, taking advantage of a combined six walks by three relievers. Paul DeJong had the tiebreaking, two-run double to spark the scoring.

Carson Kelly added a two-run double and Tommy Pham’s two-run single made it 11-3 as 11 consecutive batters reached safely to begin the inning.

Randal Grichuk smacked his 10th homerun of the season in the second inning for St. Louis.