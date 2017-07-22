Chiefs LB @TambaHali91 goes on Twitter rant, but raises some good points

Chiefs linebacker Tamba Hali went on a Twitter rant Saturday. Questioning how he was used in last season’s playoff loss to Pittsburgh and whether or not the Chiefs even needed or wanted him, Hali says he will report to training camp on Thursday.

In case you were wondering, Hali is aware of what he’s doing. Is he hoping to force the Chiefs hand and release him so he can catch on with another team? Has he grown impatient with being told one thing and have another happen when it comes to playing time? Is he doing this as a way to motivate himself for the upcoming season?

One thing for sure…can’t wait to hear how Andy Reid and his staff handle this.

No I’m not high or drunk I just want to play more football. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

I haven’t missed any off-season workouts in 11 years w/the Chiefs. I’ve played in every game except four in my 11 year career with Chiefs. — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017

watching both Steelers game from sideline and playing 15 and 7 in the last game I’m still lost. Am I needed in KC anymore? — Tamba Hali (@TambaHali91) July 22, 2017