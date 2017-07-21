Franchise record setting night for the Royals

For the first time in Royals history, the club scored four runs in four different innings including the first, which was aided by three Tigers errors.

Kansas City split the four-game series and won 16-4 on Thursday night to close to 1 1/2 games behind Cleveland.

Brandon Moss stayed hot as he drove in four runs, Mike Moustakas had three RBIs and Eric Hosmer and Whit Merrifield homered for the Royals.

The DH is not trying to crush every pitch and the club is finally getting the results they were hoping for.

“I feel good,” Moss said. “It’s the first time I can actually say that all year without being afraid to say that and it won’t show up tomorrow. Everything is slowing down. I’m not swinging at 120 percent at every pitch. Taking good swings.”

That’s a great sign and Moss is one of the guys this team is going to need in the final two months.

“We’re right in the hunt,” winning pitcher Danny Duffy said. “We’re right where we want to be in late July.”