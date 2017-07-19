The Bill Pollock Show–Michael Wacha pulls off a career first as #STLCards close in on Milwaukee (PODCAST)

Michael Wacha went 26 straight starts without pitching into the 7th inning. That changed last night, when Wacha threw his first career shutout in a 5-0 win for the Cardinals over the Mets. Wacha allowed three hits, a walk, 8 strikeouts and 119 pitches to get it done. It couldn’t have come at a better time for the staff. Mike Matheny had four relievers in his bullpen who were not available to pitch.

Is Milwaukee finally starting their slide? They’ve dropped three straight and now four teams in the N.L. Central are within five games of first place.

Laurence Bowers has released the list of 24 players who will take part in his Mizzou Alumni Charity Game this Saturday at Mizzou Arena. Doors open at 11:30, game tips at 1 p.m. with a minimum $5 donation to enter.

I reveal the players on the podcast!